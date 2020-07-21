Southampton's Hojbjerg set for Everton move

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Everton look set to sign Danish international Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton for a fee of £25 million ($31.5 million), according to reports on Tuesday.

Hojbjerg was stripped of the captaincy at St Mary's prior to the Premier League's restart last month for refusing to extend his contract at Southampton.

"Hojbjerg has visited Everton's training ground and agreed to personal terms after Saints accepted their £25 million offer," said the Southern Daily Echo.

Tottenham were also interested in the former Bayern Munich midfielder but are reportedly unwilling to match the fee offered by Everton.

The fee represents a fine return for Saints on a player they signed for £13 million four years ago and who has just over 12 months left on his contract.

"He knows that there is some interest and hopefully a club that wants him really shows that they want him. If not, he stays with us," said Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhuttl ahead of Sunday's win at Bournemouth.

However, the 24-year-old has started just three times in seven games since the Premier League's return.

The price agreed shows that English clubs are still willing to splash cash in the transfer market despite the economic downturn forecast due to the coronavirus pandemic with supporters unlikely to be allowed back into stadiums until October.

Everton, backed by British-Iranian billionaire Farhad Moshiri, posted a record £111.8mn loss for the year to June 2019 prior to appointing former AC Milan, Real Madrid and Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti on a lucrative four-and-a-half year deal.

© 2020 AFP