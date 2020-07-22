Can medical marijuana revive Lebanon's ailing economy?

In the idyllic Bekaa valley, local farmers are hoping that production of medical marijuana can boost Lebanon's battered economy.

Lebanon recently became the first Arab country to legalise medical cannabis. As FRANCE 24’s Catherine Norris Trent reports from the ground, locals hope it can revive the country’s ailing economy.

Lebanon is mired in an economic crisis characterised by a precipitous fall in its currency's value and runaway inflation – plunging nearly half of the population into poverty.

In the country's idyllic Bekaa valley, local farmers are hoping that their production of marijuana for medical use will boost Lebanon's battered economy.

