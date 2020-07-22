Skip to main content
Live
#EuropeanUnion
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Can medical marijuana revive Lebanon's ailing economy?

Issued on:

In the idyllic Bekaa valley, local farmers are hoping that production of medical marijuana can boost Lebanon's battered economy.
In the idyllic Bekaa valley, local farmers are hoping that production of medical marijuana can boost Lebanon's battered economy. © France 24 screengrab
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: Catherine NORRIS-TRENT
1 min

Lebanon recently became the first Arab country to legalise medical cannabis. As FRANCE 24’s Catherine Norris Trent reports from the ground, locals hope it can revive the country’s ailing economy.

Advertising

Lebanon is mired in an economic crisis characterised by a precipitous fall in its currency's value and runaway inflation – plunging nearly half of the population into poverty.

In the country's idyllic Bekaa valley, local farmers are hoping that their production of marijuana for medical use will boost Lebanon's battered economy.

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's report.

 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.