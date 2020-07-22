Italy introduces 'holiday bonus' to revive tourism

To try and boost its tourism industry, Italy is sending money to households earning less than 40,000 euros a year as a financial incentive to go on holiday in their home country.

As coronavirus fears continue to ravage Italy's tourism industry – despite the country's extraordinary cultural heritage – the government is subsidising some of its citizens to go on holiday in their home country. FRANCE 24 reports.

After becoming the first country Covid-19 seriously hit in early spring, Italy was one of the first countries to reopen its borders to EU tourists in June. Nevertheless, tourism is still suffering, with revenue shortfall this summer predicted to top 3 billion euros.

In this context, the government is trying to prop up its tourism industry – which represents 13% of the national GDP – sending money to households earning less than 40,000 euros a year as an incentive for them to go on holiday within Italy.

