Brady takes virus test, wants union to push NFL for answers

Miami (AFP)

Tom Brady made his first visit to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team facility for a COVID-19 test Thursday after pushing the players union to demand information from the NFL.

The six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback for New England joined Tampa Bay in March after 20 seasons with the Patriots.

Brady drove to the Bucs' headquarters and under protocols set by the league and NFL Players Association could only take his first virus test. He will take another in three days.

All players must return two negative COVID-19 tests before they are allowed to participate in other activities at team facilities, including an opening physical before workouts can commence.

Brady and other veterans are due to report for the start of training camp on Monday, a week before Brady's 43rd birthday.

Negotiations continue between the NFL and the union regarding the upcoming season, scheduled to begin September 10 with the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs playing host to Houston.

Among unsettled issues are salaries in case a full season is not played and what would be considered enough positive tests to shut down the season, which is set to be played in home stadiums, some without fans and some in venues with reduced capacity to accommodate social distancing.

"There are more questions than answers, but we must have faith in our @NFLPA leaders, both players and staff, to get the game and the business of football in the right place," Brady tweeted Wednesday night.

"Let's stay unified & demand necessary answers from the @NFL as partners. We're all in this together."

Any spectators attending NFL games this season would be required to wear face masks.

The league and union have agreed to wipe out all pre-season games, typically used by clubs to judge new players and rookies against veteran talent in trimming rosters to league limits.

© 2020 AFP