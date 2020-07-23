Chinese researcher is sheltering in Beijing’s San Francisco consulate, says FBI

People attempt to talk to someone at the Chinese consulate in Houston on July 22, 2020, the day US authorities gave the consulate three days to close.

The FBI believes the Chinese consulate in San Francisco is harbouring a Chinese researcher who is charged in federal court in California with lying about her military background.

Juan Tang lied about her military affiliation in a visa application last October to work at the University of California, Davis and again during an FBI interview last month, according to Justice Department criminal charges.

Agents found photographs of Tang in a uniform of the People's Liberation Army civilian cadre and news articles from China that identified her military affiliation.

When the FBI interviewed Tang, she denied having served in the military or knowing the significance of the insignia of her uniform.

Agents found more evidence of her military affiliation when they later searched her home, according to a criminal complaint filed last month that charges her with visa fraud.

“The FBI assesses that, at some point following the search and interview of Tang on June 20, 2020, Tang went to the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, where the FBI assesses she has remained,” prosecutors wrote in a July 20 court filing that seeks the detention of another Chinese scientist who the Justice Department says lied about his military background to get into the US.

US orders Chinese consulate in Houston to close

The allegation comes amid rising US-China tensions. Earlier this week, the US ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston, and the Justice Department charged two Chinese hackers with targeting firms working on vaccines for the coronavirus.

On Tuesday night, Houston authorities responded to reports of a fire at the Chinese consulate. Witnesses said that people were burning paper in what appeared to be trash cans, the Houston Chronicle reported, citing police.

About 8:25 pm on Tuesday, our officers responded to a meet the firefighter call to the China Consulate General in Houston building at 3417 Montrose Blvd.



Smoke was observed in an outside courtyard area. Officers were not granted access to enter the building. 1/2 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 22, 2020

“The United States will not tolerate [China’s] violations of our sovereignty and intimidation of our people, just as we have not tolerated (its) unfair trade practices, theft of American jobs, and other egregious behavior,” US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

‘Breaking down the bridge of friendship’

China on Thursday slammed the “malicious slander” behind the consulate closure order, maintaining that its officials never operated outside ordinary diplomatic rules.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the move against the consulate, the first one China opened in the US after the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1979, goes against the basic norms of international relations.

“This is breaking down the bridge of friendship between the Chinese and American people,” Wang told reporters at a daily briefing.

He also warned that “China will surely take necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” without providing details.

