Skip to main content
Live
#EuropeanUnion
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Coronavirus cases in Latin America pass 4 million, half of them in Brazil

Issued on:

Yawalapiti chief Aritana, suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), arrives at Sao Francisco de Assis hospital after being transferred from Canarana to Goiania, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Goiania, Brazil, July 22, 2020.
Yawalapiti chief Aritana, suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), arrives at Sao Francisco de Assis hospital after being transferred from Canarana to Goiania, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Goiania, Brazil, July 22, 2020. © Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

Brazil registered a new daily record for confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing the total confirmed cases across Latin America past 4 million, according to a Reuters tally. 

Advertising

Brazil registered 67,860 additional cases of the virus on Wednesday, along with 1,284 related deaths, bringing total cases in Latin America's largest nation to 2,227,514 and deaths there to 82,771. 

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.