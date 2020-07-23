Coronavirus cases in Latin America pass 4 million, half of them in Brazil

Yawalapiti chief Aritana, suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), arrives at Sao Francisco de Assis hospital after being transferred from Canarana to Goiania, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Goiania, Brazil, July 22, 2020. © Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters

Brazil registered a new daily record for confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing the total confirmed cases across Latin America past 4 million, according to a Reuters tally.