Dynamo Kiev fans rage as ex-Shakhtar coach Lucescu takes charge

Advertising Read more

Kiev (AFP)

Dynamo Kiev on Thursday appointed Mircea Lucescu as their new coach, sparking uproar from fans angry over the Romanian's 12-year spell in charge of bitter rivals Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 74-year-old succeeds the sacked Oleksiy Mykhailychenko who guided the club to a 12th Ukrainian Cup earlier this month but came second in the championship race, a record 23 points behind Shakhtar.

"The appointment of the 74-year-old coach, who has repeatedly spoken inappropriately about Dynamo, is a spit in the face of all Dynamo fans," the club's ultra fan group said in a statement on Facebook.

Lucescu won 22 trophies at Shakhtar Donetsk between 2004 and 2016.

"I hope that with the arrival of his coaching team, the winning traditions of Dynamo Kiev will be revived ... and the fans will evaluate Mircea according to his results," Dynamo's president Igor Surkis said.

Dynamo's website said Lucescu, who has been unemployed since February 2019, signed a two-year contract with the option of extending it for one season.

"I am grateful to fate that I have come to a club with big traditions, gifted players," Lucescu said.

"I am sure that together we will work fruitfully."

Over his 40-year career, Lucescu has coached the Iranian and Turkish national teams as well as clubs in Romania, Italy, Turkey, Ukraine and Russia.

© 2020 AFP