‘Intensifying’ rise in French Covid-19 cases as death toll also edges up

France's public health authority said on Thursday there had been a significant rise in confirmed new cases of people suffering from Covid-19, as the number of deaths in the country edged up.

The number of deaths in France from Covid-19 rose by 10 from the previous day to 30,182 – the sixth highest casualty toll in the world.

The number of confirmed new cases rose by 1,000, a 66 percent increase in three weeks, as people adhered less to social distancing measures and increased testing led to the discovery of new clusters in parts of the country.

The “increase is intensifying”, the public health authority said.

The uptick in virus circulation led the French government to issue a decree making masks compulsory in enclosed public places as of Monday with offenders subject to a €135 fine.

While masks are not a political issue in France, unlike in some countries, the new and sudden financial burden of stocking up on the basic protective equipment has led the government to mail out 40 million masks for 7 million people who the state considers are most in need.

