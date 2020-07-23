Marquez hoping to ride in Andalucia five days after surgery

Advertising Read more

Jerez de la Frontera (Spain) (AFP)

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will undergo a medical check-up on Thursday to determine whether he is fit enough to line up in the Andalucia Grand Prix a mere five days after surgery on a broken arm.

The Spaniard's astonishing bid to defy medical odds was announced by his team Honda.

"After a successful operation on Tuesday, @MarcMarquez93 is heading back to Jerez", the team tweeted early Thursday morning.

The sport's official website motogp.com confirmed the 27-year-old six-time MotoGP world champion was attempting to ride just one week after crashing in the season-opening race, at Jerez.

He fell heavily after losing control of his bike and sliding across gravel in last Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez.

Marquez was taken away from the track in an ambulance.

The surgery was carried out in a hospital in Barcelona where he had a titanium plate fitted into his right arm.

"His aim is to return to the 2020 World Championship as soon as possible with an expected date becoming clearer soon," the team announced at the time.

MotoGP.com reported that "in a superhuman effort" Marquez will undergo a medical check-up on Thusday morning.

The earliest he had been expected back to resume his quest for a seventh MotoGP title was for the Czech Grand Prix on August 9, the third leg of the coronavirus-shortened season with only 13 confirmed races.

His single-mindedness to not miss an opportunity to bolster his chances in the title race will come as bad news for those chasing the crown he won in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

If he clinches a seventh title he will draw level with Valentino Rossi, the Italian motorcycling legend who defied medical predictions himself when competing in the 2017 Aragon Grand Prix 19 days after breaking his leg.

With fewer races than planned this season Marquez will be desperate not to fall to far behind in the championship with the nascent standings led by Yamaha's French rider Fabio Quartararo who showed his ambitions by taking his maiden MotoGP victory in the delayed curtainraiser last weekend.

He leads on 25 points from Maverick Vinales on 20 and Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso on 16 points.

Marquez is not the only casualty from last Sunday's race hoping for the medical all-clear on Thursday with LCR-Honda's Cal Crutchlow who required surgery on his left wrist and Alex Rins (shoulder injury) also due to pass medicals to see whether they can take part this weekend.

If he fails his medical, Honda will not replace Marquez in their factory team.

