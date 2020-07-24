From the ground up: Women in architecture

By: Annette Young Follow | Camille PAUVAREL | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Pierre LEMARINIER

In many architectural schools across the world, women make up the majority of students. Yet why are so many buildings in cities and towns still being designed by men? In a special edition of 'The 51 Percent', we ask what will it take to construct a more balanced approach in the world of architecture. Our reporters visit a neighbourhood in Vienna which has become a research experiment to test ideas of equality in design. Annette Young also talks to Brigitte Métra, one of France's leading female architects.