Mbappé injury spoils party as PSG win bad-tempered French Cup final
Issued on:
Paris Saint-Germain won the French Cup title on Friday but saw Kylian Mbappé limp off the pitch with an ankle injury as football returned to the country after a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A lone Neymar goal in the 14th minute was enough to see off feisty Saint-Etienne on a bittersweet night for the Parisians, whose hopes of Champions League glory next month may have been dented by Mbappé's injury.
The 21-year-old World Cup-winner was brought down by a clumsy tackle from Saint Etienne captain Loic Perrin in the 26th minute, with his right ankle turning as he fell.
Perrin was duly sent off for the challenge.
Mbappé is a key player in PSG's hunt for four titles this season.
The French champions face Olympique Lyonnais in the League Cup final next Friday and have a Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta coming up next month.
The fixture at the Stade de France marked the return of French football after a four-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.
French President Emmanuel Macron was in attendance as per tradition, but fewer than 5,000 spectators were permitted at the 80,000-seater venue as part of stringent health regulations.
Unlike the rest of Europe's top leagues, which eventually restarted despite the health crisis, France's Ligue 1 ended prematurely in March with PSG crowned champions for the seventh time in eight years.
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe