'It sucks': Bologna coach would rather not play than continue behind closed doors

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic (L) talks with Inter Milan's Antonio Conte before a Serie A match behind closed doors in the San Siro.

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic said Saturday he would prefer to not play at all next season rather than continue behind closed doors, competing in "frigid football".

"Playing without a crowd is not nice and you get tired of it," said the 51-year-old Serb.

"I know this was the only way to finish the championship, but I hope that from September people can return to the stadium.

"If I had to choose between not playing next season or playing behind closed doors I prefer not to play.

"I have been in football for many years but a situation like the present one in which we find ourselves is impossible to explain.

"It's a frigid football that doesn't excite me. The games today are worse than the training sessions, hearing the sound of the ball.

"Playing this way sucks and I think it's not just me who thinks that way."

Bologna have won just two of nine games since football returned in Italy on June 20 after a three-month coronavirus lockdown.

"Today's football is certainly not football," he continued.

"It's played every three days with incredible heat. The values are distorted."

Mihajlovic's season has also overshadowed by his cancer treatment and after being diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

"I have to say, however, despite everything that we have gone through between my illness, the lockdown and everything else, the team has made a qualitative leap compared to last year," said the former Serbia coach.

"We secured Serie A safety very early and remained in the top half of the table."

Bologna, in 12th, host struggling Lecce on Sunday looking for their first home win since February 1, with their southern rivals fighting against relegation.

