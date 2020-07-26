Bastianini takes first Moto2 victory in Andalucia heat

Advertising Read more

Jerez de la Frontera (Spain) (AFP)

Enea Bastianini gained his first Moto2 victory on Sunday when he beat fellow Italian Luca Marini in the Andalucia Grand Prix.

"I pushed from the first lap and managed to close the gap on Luca in the last few laps," said Bastianini, who moved to second in the championship ahead of Luca Marini, Valentino Rossi's half-brother, who won the previous race at the same circuit in Jerez.

Japanese rider Tetsuta Nagashima, who crashed in practice, had a difficult end to the race in the scorching heat and could only manage 11th, but kept the championship lead, two points ahead of Bastianini.

Marco Bezzechi, who started from pole position, finished third, completing an all-Italian podium.

