Covid-19 delays renovation of iconic French Open tennis stadium

Organisers of this year’s French Open are in a race against time to get the revered clay courts ready ahead of the tournament’s start in September. Massive renovations to the Roland Garros stadium have been delayed by Covid-19 and the tennis courts are currently little more than a construction site. FRANCE 24 reports.

Advertising Read more

The red clay courts at Paris's Roland Garros stadium are currently little more than a construction site. The complex of tennis courts that houses the French Open is coming to the end of a massive ten-year modernisation project.

The biggest change to the upcoming edition will be the new roof on the flagship Philippe-Chatrier court, the equivalent of Wimbledon's Centre Court.

But Gilles Jourdain, head of the Roland Garros modernisation project, was confident the courts would be ready on time for the tournament’s start, delayed by Covid-19 from its usual kickoff in May to September 21.

“We are the best at making things look good,” he said. “No one will notice anything because they will be blown away by the new centre court.”

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's report.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe