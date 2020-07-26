Suzuki wins Andalucia Moto3 as Arenas crashes

Tatsuki Suzuki made a point after winning the Moto3 at Jerez

Jerez de la Frontera (Spain) (AFP)

Japan's Tatsuki Suzuki won the Andalucia Moto3 Grand Prix on Sunday as championship leader Albert Arenas crashed on lap 15.

Suzuki, who started from pole, scored his second victory in the class and climbed to second in the championship behind Spaniard Arenas who had won the first two races of the season.

After a long battle at the front, Suzuki edged Briton John McPhee and Italian Celestino Vietti at the line.

"I tried to stay as long as possible in front of the pack," said Suzuki.

South African Darryn Binder, whose brother Brad is racing in MotoGP, finished fourth after starting 25th on the grid.

