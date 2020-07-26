The sporting weekend: Who said what

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Painful relegations, bodies screaming "enough is enough" and "frigid football". Who was saying what in sport this weekend:

"For this team it means better opposition next year and bigger games, we need to step it up. This season we've had Europa League and the chance to rest players, now we need to go for every game. We've got to get fitter, stronger and more robust."

-- Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his team secured Champions League football next season.

"It's incredibly painful. We always believed we were capable of a last-minute escape. We had the scores on the scoreboard here so it was teased in our faces."

-- Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe after seeing his team beat Everton 3-1 but still suffer relegation when rivals Aston Villa drew 1-1 at West Ham.

"At the halfway point I looked at how many laps were left and when I saw twelve I was like 'wow, it's so long'. My hands, my feet were so hot."

-- Fabio Quartararo after winning the Andalucia MotoGP at Jerez in air temperatures of 40 degrees and close to 60 degrees on the track.

"Congratulations. We can say that you have good taste... 10/10."

-- French football star Kylian Mbappe tweets his congratulations to Quartararo who had imitated his 'folded-arms' goal celebration astride his bike to mark his Jerez win.

"But now you think I'm done? To all of you, I only have one thing to say. I'm not like you because I'm not you. I am Zlatan Ibrahimovic and I am just warming up."

-- Zlatan Ibrahimovic insisting that he is nowhere near hanging up his boots despite being 38 years old.

"I followed my instinct. My instinct said go to Jerez. It's what I did. My instinct today said ride the bike. It's what I did. My instinct in Q1 said stop and I did. I will sleep well because I tried and now I know I couldn't."

-- World motor cycling champion Marc Marquez on his valiant bid to race the Andalucia MotoGP having broken his right arm last weekend.

"This is the most difficult season in the history of Italian football."

-- Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri before his side wrapped up a ninth sucessive Serie A title.

"It's a pretty ridiculous achievement."

-- England batsman Rory Burns on Stuart Broad who is one wicket short of becoming just the seventh bowler to claim 500 Test wickets after taking eight wickets so far in the third Test agaist the West Indies in Manchester.

"I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport I love. If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients."

-- Kansas City Chiefs lineman and Super Bowl winner Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, a practicing medical doctor, on opting out of the 2020 NFL season, citing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It sucks. It's a frigid football that doesn't excite me."

-- Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic prefers to not play at all next season rather than continue behind closed doors in Serie A.

