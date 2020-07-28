Cycling's Milan-San Remo rerouted after local opposition

Julian Alaphilippe won the 2019 Milan San Remo, which has been rerouted for 2020

Paris (AFP)

The Milan-San Remo one-day cycling classic sceduled for August 8 has been rerouted after local government opposition to its itinerary, stretching the already lengthy race to an epic 299km.

The Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport said 13 of 16 municipal authorities in the Savona province, near Italy's original coronavirus hot-spot in Lombardy, had registered opposition to the race crossing their territory.

The new route also adds a 5km climb, 30km from home to an already ultra-tough race that is often decided on the Poggia climb outside San Remo.

The race is one of five so called 'monuments', very long one-day races that involve up to seven hours in the saddle.

The 111th edition was originally scheduled for mid-March and was won last season by French one-day specialist Julian Alaphilippe.

