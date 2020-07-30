As French tourists discover Paris, local restaurants discover a demanding clientele

No queues at a concession stand under the Eiffel Tower, Paris, France.

Fear of the coronavirus coupled with travel restrictions have made foreign tourists a rare sight in Paris. Instead it's the French who are converging on the city to re-discover their capital. But the French have tighter purse strings than US or Asian tourists, and they are not spending enough to compensate for the loss of tourism revenue.

Some restaurants have seen a 90 percent drop in income compared to last year.

"It's expensive in Paris," said one visitor. "We paid €5 for a croque monsieur (a type of grilled-cheese sandwich) and a slice of pizza. Everything is pricey, especially at the Eiffel Tower."

