Giro d'Italia adds summit finish to revamped race
An extra summit finish has been added to the revised 2020 Giro d'Italia which will take place in October, organisers confirmed on Thursday.
The race will take place from October 3-25, five months after being pushed back from May because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Initially the three-week race had been due to start in Hungary but the first four stages will now take place in Sicily.
The first week has been modified, with an additional day on the Mediterranean island. After the race crosses to the mainland there will be an additional sprinter-friendly stage six at Matera and climbers can enjoy the Roccaraso climb in the Abruzzo region on stage nine.
"The last two weeks of the Giro remain unchanged from its original schedule, with the exception of the start of the 10th stage which will be given to Lanciano," organisers added of the town in the central Abruzzo region.
The race will have a six-day overlap with the Vuelta a Espana and will be raced at the same time as three 'Monument' classics.
List of 21 stages on the 2020 Giro d'Italia
October 3
Stage 1: Monreale-Palermo, 15 km (individual time-trial)
October 4
Stage two: Alcamo - Agrigente, 150 km
October 5
Stage 3: Enna - Etna, 150 km
October 6
Stage 4: Catania - Villafranca Tirrena, 140 km
October 7
Stage 5: Mileto - Camigliatello Silano, 225 km
October 8
Stage 6: Castrovillari - Matera, 188 km
October 9
Stage 7: Matera - Brindisi, 143 km
October 10
Stage 8: Giovinazzo - Vieste, 200 km
October 11
Stage 9: San Salvo - Roccaraso, 208 km
October 12: rest day
October 13
Stage 10: Lanciano - Tortoreto Lido, 177 km
October 14
Stage 11: Porto Sant'Elpidio - Rimini, 182 km
October 15
Stage 12: Cesenatico - Cesenatico, 204 km
October 16
Stage 13: Cervia - Monselice, 192 km
October 17
Stage 14: Conegliano - Valdobbiadene, 34 km (individual time-trial)
October 18
Stage 15: Rivolto Air Base Rivolto - Piancavallo, 185 km
October 19: rest day
October 20
Stage 16: Udine - San Daniele del Friuli, 229 km
October 21
Stage 17: Bassano del Grappa - Madonna di Campiglio, 203 km
October 22
Stage 18: Pinzolo - Laghi di Cancano, 207 km
October 23
Stage 19: Morbegno - Asti, 251 km
October 24
Stage 20: Alba - Sestriere, 198 km
October 25
Stage 21: Cernusco sul Naviglio - Milan, 15.7 km (individual time trial)
