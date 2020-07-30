Giro d'Italia adds summit finish to revamped race

Advertising Read more

Milan (AFP)

An extra summit finish has been added to the revised 2020 Giro d'Italia which will take place in October, organisers confirmed on Thursday.

The race will take place from October 3-25, five months after being pushed back from May because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Initially the three-week race had been due to start in Hungary but the first four stages will now take place in Sicily.

The first week has been modified, with an additional day on the Mediterranean island. After the race crosses to the mainland there will be an additional sprinter-friendly stage six at Matera and climbers can enjoy the Roccaraso climb in the Abruzzo region on stage nine.

"The last two weeks of the Giro remain unchanged from its original schedule, with the exception of the start of the 10th stage which will be given to Lanciano," organisers added of the town in the central Abruzzo region.

The race will have a six-day overlap with the Vuelta a Espana and will be raced at the same time as three 'Monument' classics.

List of 21 stages on the 2020 Giro d'Italia

October 3

Stage 1: Monreale-Palermo, 15 km (individual time-trial)

October 4

Stage two: Alcamo - Agrigente, 150 km

October 5

Stage 3: Enna - Etna, 150 km

October 6

Stage 4: Catania - Villafranca Tirrena, 140 km

October 7

Stage 5: Mileto - Camigliatello Silano, 225 km

October 8

Stage 6: Castrovillari - Matera, 188 km

October 9

Stage 7: Matera - Brindisi, 143 km

October 10

Stage 8: Giovinazzo - Vieste, 200 km

October 11

Stage 9: San Salvo - Roccaraso, 208 km

October 12: rest day

October 13

Stage 10: Lanciano - Tortoreto Lido, 177 km

October 14

Stage 11: Porto Sant'Elpidio - Rimini, 182 km

October 15

Stage 12: Cesenatico - Cesenatico, 204 km

October 16

Stage 13: Cervia - Monselice, 192 km

October 17

Stage 14: Conegliano - Valdobbiadene, 34 km (individual time-trial)

October 18

Stage 15: Rivolto Air Base Rivolto - Piancavallo, 185 km

October 19: rest day

October 20

Stage 16: Udine - San Daniele del Friuli, 229 km

October 21

Stage 17: Bassano del Grappa - Madonna di Campiglio, 203 km

October 22

Stage 18: Pinzolo - Laghi di Cancano, 207 km

October 23

Stage 19: Morbegno - Asti, 251 km

October 24

Stage 20: Alba - Sestriere, 198 km

October 25

Stage 21: Cernusco sul Naviglio - Milan, 15.7 km (individual time trial)

