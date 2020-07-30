Skip to main content
Perez self-isolates after 'inconclusive' coronavirus test

Racing Point's Sergio Perez pictured at the Hungarian Grand Prix earlier this month
Racing Point's Sergio Perez pictured at the Hungarian Grand Prix earlier this month - POOL/AFP/File
Silverstone (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Mexican Sergio Perez is self-isolating after returning an inconclusive Covid-19 test ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix, his team said.

The Racing Point driver was absent from Thursday's official media activities as he awaited the outcome of a second test.

"@SChecoPerez is not at the circuit today following an inconclusive test result. He is self-isolating awaiting the results of a retest," tweeted Racing Point.

Formula One has a strict protocol for all involved at a Grand Prix with all personnel tested before each event and every five days.

