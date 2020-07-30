Perez self-isolates after 'inconclusive' coronavirus test

Racing Point's Sergio Perez pictured at the Hungarian Grand Prix earlier this month

Silverstone (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Mexican Sergio Perez is self-isolating after returning an inconclusive Covid-19 test ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix, his team said.

The Racing Point driver was absent from Thursday's official media activities as he awaited the outcome of a second test.

"@SChecoPerez is not at the circuit today following an inconclusive test result. He is self-isolating awaiting the results of a retest," tweeted Racing Point.

Formula One has a strict protocol for all involved at a Grand Prix with all personnel tested before each event and every five days.

