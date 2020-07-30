Vettel in no hurry to decide his future

Advertising Read more

Silverstone (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Sebastian Vettel is in no hurry to decide his future and wants to make sure his decision is 'right' for him, he said on Thursday.

Speaking during a video news conference ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix, the four-time champion who is in his final season at Ferrari said he was learning to be patient.

"I would give you an answer if I really knew," he said, when asked for an update on his plans. "But at the moment I don't and I think it's probably realistic to be patient and wait a little bit.

"That could be a couple of weeks, that could be longer than that. Time will tell. Nothing has changed to what I mentioned in the last three weeks or prior three races.

"I'm not in a rush. I want to make sure that I make the right decision for myself and then take it from there.

"I have made it clear, given the right package, I have a lot more to give...it depends on what the options are."

Vettel, told by Ferrari that he is no longer part of their plans after this season, has been linked with a move to Racing Point next year when the Silverstone-based outfit is re-branded as Aston Martin.

He said: "I feel physically driving and so on that I'm no worse than I have been in the years that I've been in Formula One. I feel very good and there's a lot to give so it depends what the options are.

"Looking to the future, there's the big rule change in 2022, which might be exciting or might not be. I think we don't know sitting here now.

"I think you always hope for the better and as a fan of the sport I hope so too, but whether I will be there or not I don't know."

Vettel is the only non-Mercedes driver to have a won a British Grand Prix in the last seven years, having triumphed for Ferrari in 2018, but has little hope of adding to his 53 triumphs in Sunday's race.

© 2020 AFP