British filmmaker Alan Parker, director of 'Midnight Express', dies at 76
British filmmaker Alan Parker, whose movies included “Bugsy Malone,” "Fame", “Midnight Express” and “Evita,” has died at 76.
A statement from the director’s family says Parker died Friday in London after a long illness.
Parker was one of Britain’s most successful directors, whose diverse body of work includes "Mississippi Burning, “The Commitments" and “Angela’s Ashes.” Together his movies won 10 Academy Awards and 19 British Academy Film Awards.
