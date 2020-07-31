Skip to main content
Live
#USA
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

French economy sees record drop in wake of Coronavirus crisis

Issued on:

File photo from April 28, 2020: a woman walks past a closed shop with a “for sale” sign in the city of Nice in southern France on the 43rd day of the country’s Covid-19 lockdown.
File photo from April 28, 2020: a woman walks past a closed shop with a “for sale” sign in the city of Nice in southern France on the 43rd day of the country’s Covid-19 lockdown. AFP - VALERY HACHE
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

France's economy contracted by a record 13.8 percent in the second quarter under the impact of coronavirus lockdowns, the national statistics institute INSEE said Friday.

Advertising

The seasonally-adjusted quarter-on-quarter drop in gross domestic product (GDP) far surpassed expectations and the performance of its eurozone peers.

"GDP's negative developments in first half of 2020 is linked to the shut-down of 'non-essential' activities in the context of the implementation of the lockdown between mid-March and the beginning of May," INSEE said in a statement.

(AFP)

 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.