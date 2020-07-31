Skip to main content
Three people charged in US for alleged roles in massive Twitter hack

Issued on:

A massive Twitter hack on July 15, 2020 has seen charges laid against three people in the US.
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

US prosecutors on Friday announced they have charged three people, one of them from Britain, for roles in hijacking celebrity Twitter accounts and tricking people out of money.

The US attorney's office in California said 19-year-old Mason "Chaewon" Sheppard of Britain along with Nima Fazeli, 22, of Florida were facing criminal charges in the case.

Details about the third individual were not released by US officials, but state prosecutors in Florida separately announced criminal charges against a 17-year-old accused of masterminding the massive hack of high-profile Twitter users.

(AFP)

