Perez decision depends on UK government guidance, say Racing Point

Silverstone (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Team chief Otmar Szafnauer said on Saturday that Racing Point will await guidance from the British government before deciding if Sergio Perez can return to drive in next week's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Mexican Perez returned a positive coronavirus test on Thursday and has been ruled out of this weekend's British Grand Prix.

He is in quarantine near Silverstone, but has not developed any symptoms.

Perez flew back to Mexico by private jet following last month's Hungarian Grand Prix to visit his mother in hospital, abiding throughout his trip to Formula One's strict coronavirus protocols.

His former team-mate Nico Hulkenberg stepped in to replace him this weekend and will continue if Perez is ruled out for the second race at Silverstone next weekend.

The British government updated its coronavirus guidelines on Thursday, extending quarantine from seven to 10 days for anyone who tested positive.

But as Perez was tested initially on Wednesday, Szafnauer believes he may be able to return if he can prove he has a clean bill of health.

"If it's certain that he is out for two, then Nico will drive in both races," said Szafnauer. "But there is a bit of uncertainty and we're still not sure if it is seven or 10 days.

"He tested positive on Wednesday, I believe, but I am not 100 percent sure that on Wednesday the restriction set by England was seven days of quarantine, not 10.

"I guess I am still unsure. If it's 10 days, then Nico will drive both (races). If it's seven days, that's only one of the hurdles –- the other hurdle is that he's got to have a negative test as well.

"So, if the virus is still in the system and he tests positive, then Nico will be driving in the second Silverstone race."

