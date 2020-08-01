Rashid shines as Campher takes Ireland to 212-9 in 2nd England ODI

Advertising Read more

Southampton (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Adil Rashid took three wickets as world champions England held Ireland to 212-9 featuring Curtis Campher's 68 in the second one-day international at Southampton on Saturday.

Leg-spinner Rashid had fine figures of 3-34 from his maximum 10 overs.

But Campher followed his 59 not out on debut during England's six-wicket win in the series opener at Southampton on Thursday with another impressive fifty that again rescued Ireland from a top-order collapse.

The 21-year-old South Africa-born all-rounder, qualified for Ireland through his mother but yet to play a match in his adopted country, hit eight fours in an 87-ball innings.

David Willey, who ripped through Ireland's top order during an ODI best 5-30 on Thursday had them in trouble again after Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie, somewhat surprisingly, decided to bat first after winning the toss.

Left-arm paceman Willey struck two early blows, having Gareth Delany lbw for a duck and dangerman Paul Stirling well caught by a diving Tom Banton at backward point.

England captain Eoin Morgan then saw his decision to bring on James Vince, primarily a batsman, rewarded when the medium-pacer claimed a first international wicket as Balbirnie toe-ended a short ball to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Kevin O'Brien, whose 50-ball hundred set up Ireland's dramatic 2011 World Cup-win over England in Bangalore, then fell for just three when bowled by Rashid's textbook googly.

Harry Tector made 28, but when he holed out off Rashid Ireland were 78-5 -- which at least represented an improvement on their 28-5 of Thursday.

It still meant Campher came into bat with Ireland again deep in trouble.

But he shared partnerships of 60 and 56 with Simi Singh and Andy McBrine respectively that helped take Ireland past 200.

Campher, after he passed fifty, hooked and drove Willey for two fine fours before he sliced Saqib Mahmood to Rashid at third man.

Reece Topley, marked his first international match in more than four years following career-threatening back trouble, by having McBrine caught behind off the last ball of the innings.

This three-match series, being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus, also launches the new World Cup Super League, which will determine qualification for the 2023 50-over showpiece in India.

