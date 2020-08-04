France's Charles-de-Gaulle airport enforces Covid-19 testing on arrival - but with no quarantine

Health workers in full protective gears wait for passengers to get tested for Covid-19 infection at Paris' Charles-de-Gaulles airport on August 04, 2020

France's Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle airport has begun compulsory testing on arrival for passengers from 16 countries where the coronavirus virus is circulating widely. It comes as the number of daily Covid-19 cases continues to increase across the country.

"I'm sorry but your Covid test is no longer valid. Please queue on this side to get tested.": That's how Rob, a traveller from Northern California, was greeted by a French custom guard as he landed in Paris on August 4, after a 11-hour flight from San Francisco.

"It was a bit disorganised and there was some confusion as whether the test had to be done 72 hours before boarding or landing. A second customs guard checked my test again and eventually allowed me through without further testing," the frequent traveller to Europe told FRANCE 24.

Rob and all other passengers of the AF87 flight from San Francisco had to produce a recent negative covid test result or face a compulsory nasal test on arrival. French authorities enforced this policy of Covid test on arrival on August 1, after establishing a list of 16 high-risk countries where the Covid-19 virus is circulating widely. This list includes the United States, Brazil, Algeria, Turkey, India, Israel, South Africa, Kuweit, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Panama, Madagascar, Peru, Qatar, Oman, and Serbia.

Rob, a traveller from Northern California, shows the green dot sticker on his passport - a sign that he showed a recent negative covid test result to custom guards at Paris' Charles-de-Gaulle airport on August 04, 2020 Mehdi Chebil

"It's good to know that most of the people who were in the aircraft had actually been tested negative before boarding," Josselin Lefrançois, a Frenchman living in San Francisco, told FRANCE 24.

Like Rob, he did his Covid test in the US a few days before his flight. "It's still important to have compulsory testing free of charge on arrival, too. Some US labs take too long, about six days, to deliver the results. And it can be expensive too," added the tech entrepreneur, who paid $250 for his test.

There are currently three Covid testing centres at Paris' Charles-de-Gaulle airport. Two are located near the Arrivals Gate at Terminals 2E and 2A. The third one - where compulsory on-arrival tests are conducted - is located in the customs zone at Terminal 2E, near the baggage reclaim.

Amadou Sylla undergoes a nasal covid test at Paris' Charles-de-Gaulle airport on August 04, 2020 Mehdi Chebil

No quarantine on arrival

After registering with ID and an email address, people get tested in small cubicles behind the counter. Medical personnel in full protective gears insert a swab into the nasal passage to gather a sample for testing. The sample is then sent to a lab, which delivers the test results in 24 to 48 hours.

Each airport testing centre conducts hundreds of Covid tests per day. The ones located near the Arrivals Gates actually get a large number of outbound travellers - people who will travel from Paris to another destination where Covid tests are also compulsory.

"I will fly to Conakry [the capital of Guinea, in West Africa] on August 7. Guinean authorities require that we have a negative Covid test result before entering the country. I brought my boy to the airport today and it was a good opportunity to get this done," Amadou Sylla told FRANCE 24 after his nasal test.

A traveller prepares to undergo a covid test at Paris' Charles-de-Gaulle airport on August 04, 2020 Mehdi Chebil

The airport testing system still requires goodwill from passengers to work efficiently. Passengers from high-risk countries face no quarantine as they wait for the results of the Covid test they took on arrival.

"They show their ID and are asked to fill a form with their contact details," explained Alyzee Feauveaux, from the Agence Regionale de Santé (ARS), the agency in charge of the testing centres. "In case their test comes back positive, we immediately reach them to ask them to isolate themselves and trace the other people they may have been in contact with."

But French authorities did not organise a strict quarantine on arrival system, such as those in Hong Kong or South Korea, where authorities thoroughly check that inbound passengers remain isolated for 14 days after their arrival.

A health worker shows a sample collected during a nasal covid test. The sample will be sent to a lab, which will deliver the test result in 24 to 48 hours. Photo taken at Paris' Charles-de-Gaulle airport on August 04, 2020 Mehdi Chebil

