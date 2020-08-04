Ireland bowl in final England ODI

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie (L) and England counterpart Eoin Morgan touch elbows instead of shaking hands following the toss in the third ODI

Southampton (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and elected to field in the third and final one-day international at Southampton on Tuesday as his side looked for a consolation win over the world champions.

Both sides made just the one change following England's four-wicket win on Saturday to go an unassailable 2-0 up in this three-match series.

England recalled Tom Curran in place of injured left-arm seamer Reece Topley, while Ireland opted for paceman Mark Adair over spinner Simi Singh.

Adair took six wickets during Ireland's Test defeat by England at Lord's last year.

Ireland had lost the two previous matches after Balbirnie had won the toss and batted.

"Looks a good wicket, think it will stay pretty similar as the day goes on," Balbirnie said at Tuesday's toss.

England captain Eoin Morgan, a former Ireland batsman, added: "The wicket does look a lot better but we would have bowled, just because it's worked."

This series marks the return of one-day international cricket from the coronavirus lockdown and also launches the new World Cup Super League, which will determine qualification for the 2023 50-over showpiece in India.

Both teams were wearing black armbands Tuesday in memory of the late politician John Hume, a Nobel Peace Prize winner for his work in ending decades of deadly sectarian violence in Northern Ireland, whose death aged 83 was announced on Monday.

"We were all saddened to hear of the passing of John Hume," said Cricket Ireland chair Ross McCollum. "He was a tremendous man with fantastic vision and a relentless commitment to peace.

"He will no doubt be remembered as a giant of his time, and his legacy will extend for many generations to come. On behalf of the Irish cricket community, we pass on our condolences to John's family and friends."

Teams

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), James Vince, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie (capt), Harry Tector, Kevin O'Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wkt), Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little

Umpires: Martin Saggers (ENG), David Millns (ENG)

TV umpire: Alex Wharf (ENG)

Match referee: Phil Whitticase (ENG)

