Beirut blasts damage UN peacekeeping ship, president calls state of emergency
Two huge explosions in Beirut's port on Tuesday damaged a ship deployed with a United Nations peacekeeping force and injured some of its personnel, the UNIFIL force said in a statement.
"As a result of a huge explosion that rocked Beirut Port this evening, one of the UNIFIL ships of the Maritime Task Force docked in the port was damaged, leaving some UNIFIL naval peacekeepers injured –- some of them seriously," it said.
(AFP)
