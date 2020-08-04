Beirut blasts damage UN peacekeeping ship, president calls state of emergency

A general view of the scene of after blasts at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut on August 4, 2020. © STR, AFP

Two huge explosions in Beirut's port on Tuesday damaged a ship deployed with a United Nations peacekeeping force and injured some of its personnel, the UNIFIL force said in a statement.