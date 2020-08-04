Skip to main content
Massive explosion rocks Lebanese capital Beirut

The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020, that was felt in several parts of the city.
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020, that was felt in several parts of the city. © Anwar Amro, AFP
FRANCE 24
A huge explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, shaking buildings, shattering windows and sending a huge plume of smoke into the sky, AFP correspondents said.

Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the massive explosion, the cause of which was not immediately known.

Lebanese LBC television channel quoted Health Minister Hamad Hasan saying an explosion in central Beirut had caused a "very high number of injuries" and extensive damage.

The loud blast in Beirut's port area was felt across large parts of the city and some districts lost electricity.

Preliminary reports by local Lebanese media said the blast may have been the result of an incident at Beirut port.

"Buildings are shaking," tweeted one resident, while another wrote: "An enormous, deafening explosion just engulfed Beirut. Heard it from miles away".

Online footage from a Lebanese newspaper office showed blown out windows, scattered furniture and demolished interior panelling.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

