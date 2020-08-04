Skip to main content
Pedro bids early farewell to Chelsea after surgery

Chelsea forward Pedro has played his last game for the club
Chelsea forward Pedro has played his last game for the club PHIL NOBLE POOL/AFP/File
London (AFP)

Chelsea forward Pedro has undergone surgery on his shoulder ahead of an expected transfer to Roma, meaning he will not play for the Premier League club again.

The 33-year-old Spain international confirmed on social media his operation had been successful.

He landed awkwardly on his right shoulder when appearing as a substitute in Chelsea's 2-1 FA Cup final defeat by Arsenal at the weekend.

Pedro will miss Chelsea's Champions League last-16 second-leg clash at Bayern Munich on Saturday before he leaves Stamford Bridge.

"The surgery went well, I will be back soon," Pedro posted on Instagram. "It was a pity not to win the FA Cup. Thank you for all your support."

Chelsea tweeted: "We're all wishing you a speedy recovery, @_Pedro17_!" in response to his update.

Pedro has spent five years at Chelsea after arriving from Barcelona in 2015, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.

© 2020 AFP

