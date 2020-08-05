Skip to main content
Live: Lebanon declares state of emergency after devastating Beirut blasts

Issued on:

A member of security forces walks past the damage near the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher REUTERS - AZIZ TAHER
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
1 min

Lebanon's government announced a two-week state of emergency on Wednesday, a day after twin blasts in the capital's port killed at least 100 people and injured more than 4,000, leaving scores more missing. Follow events on our liveblog.

  • Two massive explosions at Beirut's port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, flattening buildings and leaving up to 300,000 people homeless
  • Lebanese officials say the likely cause was the detonation of more than 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate stored for years in a warehouse
  • World leaders have pledged support, with France sending rescuers, medical equipment and a mobile clinic ahead of a visit by President Emmanuel Macron
  • Lebanon was already on the brink of collapse amid a severe economic crisis that has ignited mass protests in recent months

