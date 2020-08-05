Live: Lebanon declares state of emergency after devastating Beirut blasts
Issued on:
Lebanon's government announced a two-week state of emergency on Wednesday, a day after twin blasts in the capital's port killed at least 100 people and injured more than 4,000, leaving scores more missing. Follow events on our liveblog.
Advertising
- Two massive explosions at Beirut's port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, flattening buildings and leaving up to 300,000 people homeless
- Lebanese officials say the likely cause was the detonation of more than 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate stored for years in a warehouse
- World leaders have pledged support, with France sending rescuers, medical equipment and a mobile clinic ahead of a visit by President Emmanuel Macron
- Lebanon was already on the brink of collapse amid a severe economic crisis that has ignited mass protests in recent months
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe