Manchester City sign Bournemouth's Ake

London (AFP)

Manchester City on Wednesday announced the signing of Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake on a five-year deal.

City agreed a £40 million ($52 million) fee for the Netherlands centre-back, rising to a potential £41 million.

Ake is City's second signing of the delayed summer transfer window, after the club landed Spain Under-21s winger Ferran Torres from Valencia.

"City have been the best side in England over the course of the last decade," Ake said in a club statement.

"Coming here is a dream for me. This is a top side full of world-class players. Everywhere you look in this squad there are big names with international pedigree."

