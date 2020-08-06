Skip to main content
Live
#Coronavirus
#LEBANON
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Ivory Coast's Ouattara to run for third term in October election

Issued on:

Alassane Ouattara, Ivory Coast's president since 2011, had previously said he would not seek a third term.
Alassane Ouattara, Ivory Coast's president since 2011, had previously said he would not seek a third term. © Luc Gnago, REUTERS
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
1 min

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara said on Thursday he would seek re-election in October, formally accepting the ruling party's nomination to be its candidate and defying opponents who say the constitution forbids a third term.

Advertising

Ouattara, who has governed since 2011, had won plaudits in March after announcing that he would not seek another term in power.

But his preferred successor, Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, died in July, leading the party to ask Ouattara to reconsider that decision.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.