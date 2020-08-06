Ivory Coast's Ouattara to run for third term in October election

Alassane Ouattara, Ivory Coast's president since 2011, had previously said he would not seek a third term.

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara said on Thursday he would seek re-election in October, formally accepting the ruling party's nomination to be its candidate and defying opponents who say the constitution forbids a third term.

Ouattara, who has governed since 2011, had won plaudits in March after announcing that he would not seek another term in power.

But his preferred successor, Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, died in July, leading the party to ask Ouattara to reconsider that decision.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

