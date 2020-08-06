Skip to main content
Live: Touring stricken Beirut, Macron pledges aid won’t go to ‘corrupt hands’

Issued on:

French President Emmanuel Macron visits a devastated street of Beirut on August 6, 2020.
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
1 min

French President Emmanuel Macron visited shell-shocked Beirut on Thursday, pledging support and urging change after a massive explosion devastated the Lebanese capital in a disaster that has sparked grief and fury. Follow events on our liveblog.

Advertising

Macron is the first foreign head of state to make the trip after two explosions rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing scores, injuring thousands and inflicting billions of euros in damage.

The French leader, who is due to give a press conference at 5:30pm Paris time (GMT+2), has pledged the support of Lebanon's former colonial power and urged reform, telling crowds that he is not planning to write a blank cheque to the country's discredited regime.

 

