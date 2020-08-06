South African rugby can restart amid pandemic, says minister

Advertising Read more

Johannesburg (AFP)

South Africa sports minister Nathi Mthethwa announced Thursday that rugby can restart behind closed doors during the coronavirus pandemic provided certain health protocols are met.

No date was announced for the resumption of the sport which, along with football and cricket, is hugely popular in the country.

"At this stage, we hope to have our first matches by early to mid-September," South Africa Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux said.

"Our plans on the structure of the planned competition will be announced in due course as we have various options to consider."

The Bulls, Cheetahs, Griquas, Kings, Lions, Pumas, Sharks and Stormers franchises commenced non-contact training last month after rugby was shut down in March due to COVID-19.

Roux said recently that South Africa, who won the Rugby World Cup a record-equalling third time last November, would not play at home this year owing to the pandemic.

However, national coach Jacques Nienaber said it might be possible to compete in the Rugby Championship during November and December provided players had sufficient match practice.

The coach said the minimum requirement for national squad candidates was "six competitive matches" and a mid-September restart would meet this target.

Instead of home and away Tests between Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, a six-round tournament is likely to be staged in New Zealand, where the virus is under control.

New Zealand have being playing domestic rugby with spectators since mid-June and Australia resumed playing early August, leaving sidelined South Africans and Argentines disadvantaged.

© 2020 AFP