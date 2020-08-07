Italian Giampaolo appointed Torino coach

Marco Giampaolo lost four of his seven games in charge of AC Milan.

Advertising Read more

Milan (AFP)

Former AC Milan coach Marco Giampaolo has signed a two-year contract with Torino, the Italian top-flight club announced on Friday.

Giampaolo, 53, was sacked after just seven games at AC Milan last season.

He takes over from Moreno Longo at the Turin side who finished last season in 16th position.

A former midfielder, Giampaolo has over the past two decades coached clubs including Cagliari, Brescia, Empoli and Sampdoria and most recently AC Milan.

He lost his job at AC Milan last October after a run of four defeats in seven games left the club three points above the relegation zone.

Former Italian footballing giants Torino won the last of their seven league titles in 1976.

© 2020 AFP