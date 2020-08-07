Skip to main content
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader 'categorically denies' storing arms at Beirut blast site

Issued on: Modified:

Nasrallah said the US envoy was meddling in Lebanon and trying to provoke tensions, August 7, 2020.
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
1 min

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah Friday strongly denied claims that his powerful Shiite movement had stored arms at the site of a cataclysmic explosion that ripped through the Lebanese capital.

"I categorically deny" such rumours, Nasrallah said in a televised speech three days after a blast at Beirut's port killed more than 150 people.

"We have nothing in the port: not an arms depot, nor a missile depot nor missiles nor rifles nor bombs nor bullets nor ammonium nitrate."

Nasrallah said that he believed this blast must be thoroughly investigated, with no cover-ups.

He also said he believed that the international approach to the blast is an opportunity that Lebanon should benefit from.

"We look positively at any help and visits to Lebanon these days, including by French President Macron".

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

