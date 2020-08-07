Ronaldo leads Juve attack, Dybala on bench for Lyon decider

Paulo Dybala will start on the bench against Lyon after struggling with a thigh injury.

Advertising Read more

Turin (Italy) (AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo will spearhead the Juventus attack as Paulo Dybala starts on the bench for the Italian champions' bid to overturn a 1-0 deficit in Friday's second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash with Lyon.

Gonzalo Higuain and Federico Bernardeschi will support Portuguese star Ronaldo in a 4-3-3 lineup with Dybala out of the starting line-up with a left thigh injury.

Ronaldo was rested in Juventus' final game of the season with Maurizio Sarri's side having wrapped up a ninth consecutive Serie A title with two matches to spare.

Lyon coach Rudi Garcia has opted for Karl Toko-Ekambi over Moussa Dembele to start up front alongside captain Memphis Depay, who has recovered from a serious knee injury, in a 3-5-2 lineup.

Lucas Tousart's goal gave Lyon a surprise 1-0 win in February, but the French midfielder is now at Hertha Berlin.

Teams:

Juventus (ITA) 4-3-3

Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs De Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Rodrigo Bentancur, Miralem Pjanic, Adrien Rabiot; Federico Bernardeschi, Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo

Coach: Maurizio Sarri (ITA)

Lyon (FRA) 3-5-2

Anthony Lopes; Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Fernando Marcal; Leo Dubois, Houssem Aouar, Bruno Guimaraes, Maxence Caqueret, Maxwel Cornet; Karl Toko-Ekambi, Memphis Depay

Coach: Rudi Garcia (FRA)

Referee: Felix Zwayer (GER)

© 2020 AFP