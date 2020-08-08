Belgium's Wout Van Aert sprints to Milan-San Remo victory
Milan (AFP)
Belgium's Wout Van Aert won a sprint finish in the Milan-San Remo cycling 'Monument' classic race on Saturday.
The Jumbo-Visma rider pipped last year's winner Julian Alaphilippe of France on the line after the 305km race through north-western Italy.
It is the second win for Van Aert in a week having claimed the first major one-day race, the Strade Bianchi, in Tuscany.
Australian Michael Matthews of Team Sunweb finished third, two seconds behind the leading pair just ahead of Slovak Peter Sagan, of Bora-Hansgrohe in fourth.
