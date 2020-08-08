Washington cut Guice over domestic violence charges

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

The NFL's Washington Football Team released Derrius Guice on Friday after it emerged the running back had been arrested for multiple incidents of domestic violence.

In a statement, Washington said the team axed the 23-year-old after learning the details of the allegations against the player.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office in Virginia said Guice faces one count of strangulation, three counts of assault and one count of destruction of property.

The charges relate to three separate incidents which took place at Guice's home in Virginia between February and April this year. Authorities were not notified of the incidents until July 22.

Washington said the team only learned of the allegations against Guice on Thursday.

"We immediately alerted the National Football League and have continued to work with them during this process," Washington said in a statement.

"We then met with Derrius to inform him that he was excused from all team activity pending a review of this matter.

"This afternoon, we learned that there were multiple charges filed against Derrius. Upon review of the nature of these charges and following internal discussions, we have decided to release Derrius immediately."

Guice was drafted by Washington in 2018 but has only played five games for the club after suffering multiple knee injuries.

