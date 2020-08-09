Skip to main content
Foggia wins maiden MotoGP in Czech Republic

Leopard Racing's Dennis Foggia celebrating his first win
Leopard Racing's Dennis Foggia celebrating his first win JOE KLAMAR AFP
Brno (Czech Republic) (AFP)

Italy's Dennis Foggia of Honda won his first motorcycle Grand Prix in Brno on Sunday while second placed Albert Arenas extended his world championship lead.

The 19-year-old Foggia, a product of Valentino Rossi's VR46 academy, while Arenas of KTM is still limping heavily after his fall two weeks ago.

A second Honda rider, the Japanese Ai Ogura, came third for his second podium of the season.

The motorcycling caravan heads to Austria for two events at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg on August 16 and 23.

