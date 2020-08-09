Skip to main content
Live
#Coronavirus
#LEBANON
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Macron condemns 'cowardly' attack in Niger, vows to fight 'terrorist groups in the Sahel region'

Issued on:

Emmanuel Macron et Edouard Philippe le 29 juin 2020 à Paris
Emmanuel Macron et Edouard Philippe le 29 juin 2020 à Paris © Christian Hartmann, POOL/AFP/Archives
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

French President Emmanuel Macron late Sunday denounced a 'cowardly" attack on humanitarian workers in Niger and said he would do everything to shed light on the incident in which eight people died.

Advertising

The French leader, who spoke with his Niger counterpart Mahamadou Issoufou, added that he was determined to help counter the "terrorist groups in the Sahel region".

Officials in Niger said six of the eight people killed by gunmen on Sunday were French nationals.

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.