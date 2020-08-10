France's anti-terror prosecutor to investigate aid worker killings in Niger

This August 9, 2020 image shows the wreckage of the car where six French aid workers, their local guide and the driver were killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles in an area of southwestern Niger.

France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor opened an investigation on Monday into “murder in connection with terrorism” over Sunday's attack on humanitarian workers in Niger, in which eight people were killed including six French citizens.

The prosecutor’s office is delegating the investigation to the DGSI – France’s internal intelligence agency, equivalent to Britain’s MI5 – and SDAT, the French police’s national counter-terror unit.

French and Nigerien soldiers on Monday combed a wildlife reserve in Niger and the surrounding area for traces of the gunmen who killed the aid workers, a French military source told Reuters.

The unidentified gunmen, who rode on motorbikes, attacked the group who worked for the humanitarian charity ACTED in a giraffe reserve just 65 km (40 miles) from the capital Niamey. A Nigerien guide and a local driver employed by ACTED were also killed.

ACTED said in a statement the group had been "senselessly and cowardly murdered by armed individuals".

Thus far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. But France and other countries have warned people against travelling to parts of Niger where militants including Boko Haram and an affiliate of Islamic State operate.

"Military operations are ongoing today," the military source said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he shared the families' grief and tweeted: "Our determination to combat armed terrorist groups is resolute. The fight continues."

The reserve southeast of the capital is a popular attraction in Niger, a vast country that borders seven states in an unstable region including Libya, Mali, Chad, Algeria and Nigeria.

France started its military operations there in 2013, after Mali asked it to help regain territory seized by Islamist extremists who had hijacked a Touareg rebellion in the country’s northern desert regions the previous year.

The French military succeeded in this initial task – but the jihadist insurgency has since spread throughout Mali and across the border to Niger and Burkina Faso.

