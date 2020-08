LIVE: Lebanese PM announces government’s resignation over Beirut blast

In this photo published by the Lebanese Government, Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab delivers a speech at the Government House in Beirut, Lebanon, on Saturday, March. 7, 2020. © AP - Gobierno libanés

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced the resignation of his government Monday following the devastating August 4 explosion in Beirut's port, which stirred public outrage and calls for a complete overhaul of Lebanon's political system.Watch live on FRANCE 24.