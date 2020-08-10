Morikawa takes first major at PGA Championship

Advertising Read more

San Francisco (AFP)

Collin Morikawa captured the PGA Championship on Sunday, wrapping up his first major championship victory with a bogey-free 64 in San Francisco.

The 23-year-old American won in his second career major appearance, clinching the win with a magical eagle on No. 16 to win by two strokes.

Morikawa eventually finished at 13-under 267 at the TPC Harding Park course.

Third round leader Dustin Johnson had to settle for a tie for second with England's Paul Casey. Johnson shot a 68 and Casey closed with a 66 to reach 11-under 269.

Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau and Scottie Scheffler all finished in a tie for fourth, three shots adrift of Morikawa.

Morikawa had four birdies, including two in his first four holes as he got off to a hot start. But it was his eagle at No. 16 that separated him from the tight pack at the top of the leaderboard.

Brooks Koepka failed in his bid for a historic three peat.

The two-time defending PGA champion got off to a woeful start with four bogeys on the front nine en route to a four-over 74.

Tiger Woods rebounded from a frustrating third round to shoot a 67 and finish one under for the tournament.

Woods struggled on the greens early in the tournament, but found his putting groove Sunday, needing just 21 putts in the fourth round.

