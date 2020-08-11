Former Argentina skipper Creevy signs for London Irish

Argentina rugby great Agustin Creevy signed for English Premiership side London Irish and the 35-year-old who captained the Pumas to the 2015 World Cup semi-finals said he could not wait to get stuck in

Former Argentina captain Agustin Creevy signed for English Premiership club London Irish on Tuesday, declaring he cannot wait to "get stuck in".

The 35-year-old hooker, presently the most capped Puma of all time with 89 Test appearances, has played in England before with Worcester Warriors from 2013-15.

That followed a spell in France with Biarritz, Clermont and Montpellier and more recently he played Super Rugby with Jaguares, helping them to the 2019 final.

"I am looking forward to joining London Irish and playing in England once again," Creevy said in a club statement.

"Declan (Kidney, the club's director of rugby) spoke very highly of the club, the people and the direction they want to go.

"I can't wait to join up with my teammates and to get stuck in."

Kidney -- Ireland's Six Nations Grand Slam winning coach in 2009 -- said two-time World Cup finals veteran Creevy's experience would be invaluable for the club.

Creevy adds to the cosmopolitan feel at a club comprising players of 10 different nationalities.

"Agustin comes to London Irish with a fantastic amount of club and international experience," said Kidney.

"Hopefully he can help to continue the journey that the club is on."

Creevy is available to play immediately for London Irish who like their rivals will resume the Premiership campaign -- interrupted in mid-March by the coronavirus pandemic lockdown -- this weekend.

London Irish are presently eighth in the table with nine matches remaining but only seven points off the end of season play-off places.

They resume away at Bath, who are sixth two points better off than London Irish, on Saturday.

