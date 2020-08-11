Skip to main content
France to step up security for its citizens in Africa's Sahel region, Macron says

Issued on:

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a defence council video-conference on Niger at the Fort de Bregançon, southern France, Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

France will step up security measures to protect French nationals in Africa's Sahel region, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday, two days after six French aid workers were shot dead in Niger.

"We will do everything we can to support the families of the victims and to respond to the attack that cost the lives of six of our compatriots and two Nigeriens. These six young people, who were members of the NGO 'ACTED', showed extraordinary commitment to the local population," Macron tweeted.

"I have decided to step up security measures for our citizens in the region. We will continue in our action to eradicate the terrorist groups, with the increased support of our partners."

(REUTERS)

 

