Skip to main content
Live
#Coronavirus
#LEBANON
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

French PM warns Covid-19 infection rate headed in wrong direction, public becoming careless

Issued on:

French Prime Minister Jean Castex adjusts his protective mask before taking to the media, Nantes, France July 18, 2020.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex adjusts his protective mask before taking to the media, Nantes, France July 18, 2020. © REUTERS - POOL
Text by: NEWS WIRES
|
Video by: FRANCE 24 Follow
1 min

Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday that France's coronavirus infection rate was headed in the wrong direction and that a collective response was necessary if it was to avoid losing control of the rebound in cases.

Advertising

The public was becoming careless, Castex warned, after official data recorded nearly 5,000 new Covid-19 cases from Saturday to Monday. The epidemic has killed more than 30,300 people in France.

Castex said France was extending a ban on gatherings of more than 5,000 people until the end of October and would draw up new restrictions in the 20 largest cities to curb the rising infection rate.

Local officials would be also asked to do more to encourage the wearing of masks in public spaces nationwide.

Testing was more than satisfactory, with more than 600,000 tests being conducted weekly, but more could still be done to target those with symptoms, the prime minister said.

"If we don't act collectively, we expose ourselves to the heightened risk that the rebound in the epidemic becomes hard to control," Castex said during a visit to a hospital intensive care ward in southern France.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.