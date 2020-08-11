Restaurants struggle as Covid-19 keeps customers home

A server sets a table on the patio at Brasserie Liberté in Washington's Georgetown district during the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurants the world over have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Being inside busy areas with limited ventilation increases the risk of Covid-19 infection. As a result, indoor dining has been restricted in many places and many have lost their appetite for eating out over virus fears. FRANCE 24 reports from Washington, DC.

Advertising Read more

In the American capital’s tony Georgetown neighbourhood, restaurants have already seen their revenue drop by 50 to 70 percent in the five months since the pandemic forced businesses to shutter to stem the virus.

“We used to serve 300 people a day. Now, it’s about 40,” says Didier Palange of Brasserie Liberté.

FRANCE 24’s Kethevane Gorjestani, Fanny Allard and Matthieu Mabin report from Washington, DC. To watch, click on the video player above.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe